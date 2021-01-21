Two California utility-scale solar projects totaling more than 300 MW in generation capacity are now commercially operational.

The Maverick 1 and 4 solar projects are completed and producing electricity on federally-managed land in Riverside County.

EDF Renewables North America, an offshoot of French utility giant EDF Group, leads the project.

Part of the larger Palen Solar project, Maverick 1 can generate up to 173 MW and Maverick 4 about 136 MW at capacity. Maverick 1 delivers 125 MW of its output to utility Southern California Edison and Maverick 4 supplies 100 MW to Shell Energy North America, both under 15-year power purchase agreements.

More solar news

Latest US energy updates

“EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with Southern California Edison and Shell to help California meet its clean energy and low-carbon goals through the Maverick Solar Projects,” said Ryan Pfaff of EDF Renewables.

“The backing of local, state and federal government is critically important to renewable development and we thank all those who supported this project through its development.”

In addition to economic benefits for Riverside County, the projects combined generate enough clean energy to meet the consumption of up to 110,000 average California homes.

EDF Renewables’ Asset Optimization group will perform operations and maintenance services for the life of the project. The group will provide NERC compliance support, remote monitoring, and balance-of-plant management to maximize power production.

Construction plans and the PPAs on the Maverick solar projects date back to 2017.

EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts.

Don’t miss the POWERGEN+ virtual series next month, which will include a focus on the power plant workforce of the future. Click here for details