The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has welcomed the launch of its Innovation Centre and the 800MW third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

With a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 and investments up to AED50 billion, once completed, the solar park will be the largest single-site solar park in the world.

Read more

Dubai power and water plant gets controls upgrade

ACWA Power completes financing of Dubai’s 900MW solar PV project

DEWA’s Innovation Centre aims to be a global hub for renewable and clean energy innovation. It will support innovation and creativity in clean and renewable energy, promote sustainability, develop Emirati talent and enhance the UAE’s competitive advantage in this sector.

The Centre’s research on solar power will support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to diversify the energy mix and provide 75% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The Innovation Centre received a platinum rating from LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) with 101 points out of a possible 110 in the first quarter of 2020.

DEWA built the 800MW third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model in partnership with a consortium led by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and EDF Group, through its subsidiary EDF Énergies Nouvelles at an investment of AED3.47 billion.

Solar park delivers on innovation

The third phase of the solar park provides clean energy for over 240,000 residences in Dubai. The facility is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region to use single-axis solar tracking to increase energy generation.

It also uses other innovative technologies including cleaning robots for photovoltaic panels to increase the plant’s efficiency.

DEWA has attracted AED40 billion in investments and enhanced public-private partnerships through the IPP model that has created promising opportunities.

By implementing the IPP model, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park projects have recorded the world’s lowest solar power prices five times in a row.

The innovation centre and were inaugurated by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Originally published by esi-africa.com

Sign up for our newsletter