Renewables developer, European Energy, has been given the green light to build a 300MW solar farm near Kassø, southwest of Rødekro in Denmark.

According to the European Energy statement, the project is the biggest to date in Northern Europe and will contribute to annual CO2-emissions reductions of approximately 110,000 tons.

The facility will be placed nearby future data centres, as well as a major regional transformer station and will deliver enough green power to supply more than 75.000 Danish households.

According to Knud Erik Andersen, CEO at European Energy, the project is the result of strong cooperation between local farmers, the municipality of Aabenraa and European Energy.

“Working together to find common ground is absolutely key to make a project of this size likely to succeed. Throughout the planning process we have had a very constructive dialogue with the municipality, and we have also seen a very constructive approach from the local citizens that will be the future neighbors of the solar farm”, says Andersen.

Thomas Andresen, mayor of the municipality of Aabenraa, said in a separate press release following the vote: “Solar power facilities are in line with the objectives of the municipality of Aabenraa to increase the production of renewable energy. Many things are being said about climate action but following the approval of our strategy for sustainable development, we can act in a more powerful way. We would like to take on our local co-responsibility in facing environmental degradation that we all are experiencing.”

Construction is expected to proceed early 2021 and grid connection should take place before the end of 2021.

