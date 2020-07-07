Chinese solar module manufacturers, JinkoSolar Holding Co., has announced that it will supply 126 MW of solar modules for the expansion of an existing 160 MW solar PV park in Chile.

The park is located in the Antofagasta Region and has been in operation since 2016.

The solar park already has 668,160 JinkoSolar panels installed which generate 400 GWh per year. The expansion will add an additional 315,900 bifacial modules.

Once the expansion is complete and operation begins, the PV plant will have a total of 984,060 photovoltaic panels consisting of both monofacial and bifacial modules that are able to generate 789 GWh per year.

“This is the second project in Latin America to be equipped with our bifacial modules with transparent backsheets,” commented Alberto Cuter, General Manager LATAM of JinkoSolar. “Chile is the largest market for utility-scale projects in the region and we are continuously working to promote our high-quality modules there in order to support the development of renewable energy. The expansion of the PV plant equipped with our bifacial modules has already generated lower LCOE and is able to compete with traditional sources of energy.”

