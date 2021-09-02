BayWa r.e. has announced the sale of its 64.6MW solar farm in Witnica, Poland, to Irish incorporated company Alternus Energy Group.

The solar farm, located close to the German border between Poznan and Berlin, was completed earlier this year and is now connected to the grid. Witnica is Poland’s first subsidy-free, PPA-backed commercial-scale solar installation.

“The successful commissioning of our Witnica solar farm marks a ground-breaking achievement for both BayWa r.e. and Poland as the country takes another important step on its journey towards sourcing more electricity from renewables,” said Dr Benedikt Ortmann, Global Director of Solar Projects at BayWa r.e.

“The sale to Alternus Energy aligns well with our goal of developing and selling additional solar capacity in Poland in future years and further highlights the attractiveness of renewable energy assets to investors.”

BayWa r.e. already has a solar farm pipeline of 600MWp across Poland and aims to have developed 1.1GW in the country over the next five years.

Speaking about the acquisition, Vincent Browne, Chairman and CEO of Alternus Energy: “We are delighted to mark our official entry into the Polish market with the acquisition of the Witnica solar park, the first subsidy free, PPA-backed utility-scale solar installation in Poland.”

BayWa r.e. will continue to supply operations and maintenance services at the Witnica site for Alternus Energy.