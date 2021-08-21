Anheuser-Busch has announced plans for what will become the largest solar project at a brewery in the US — part of a $64 million investment in the company’s Los Angeles facility.

The solar project will generate 10% of the brewery’s total electricity use and create 16 new jobs at the facility. Anheuser-Busch’s Los Angeles brewery supports more than 100 brands.

“With this investment, we are continuing our support for the local economy and reaffirming our leadership on sustainability and product innovation,” said Eric Gutierrez, senior general manager of the Anheuser-Busch Los Angeles brewery.

“Reducing our environmental impact while at the same time adding jobs and expanding our ability to brew some of America’s most beloved brands is a “win-win” for the Los Angeles community.”

Construction on the solar project is currently underway and is expected to be completed later this year, the company said.

