Offshore wind energy company Ailes Marine has selected Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the provision of 62 offshore wind turbines.

The wind turbines will be installed at the 496MW Bay of Saint Brieuc offshore power plant in France.

The two companies have also signed a 10-year wind turbine maintenance service deal.

The Nacelles and blades will be manufactured in France at the planned Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbine factory in Le Havre.

Related articles

Siemens powerhouse gas turbine travels to the UK for testing

Siemens wins 30-year wind operations and maintenance deal in Australia

The contract is Siemens Gamesa’s first offshore order for in the French market.

Once complete, the Bay of Saint Brieuc offshore wind power plant will produce 1,820 GWh per annum, the equivalent of the electricity consumption by 835,000 people.

Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit, said: “We are extremely excited to add France to the many markets around the world where our offshore wind turbines contribute to providing clean energy and combatting climate change.”

“This is excellent news for the energy transition, the offshore wind energy sector, and the industry in France. This first firm order is an important step toward the concretization of our industrial plant project in Le Havre, and confirms our status as the leading supplier of offshore wind turbines in the market,” added Filippo Cimitan, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy France.

Sign up for our newsletter

Javier García Perez, President of Ailes Marines and Iberdrola’s International Offshore Business Director, “By selecting Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s 8 MW wind turbines, Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm secures a best-in-class, high-performance technology. Ailes Marines is fully committed to the development of the French offshore wind industry, which is creating thousands of high-skilled jobs, driving the green economic and industrial recovery of France, and contributing to delivering the renewables-led net-zero targets.”