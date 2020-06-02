Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured a 30-year contract to provide operation and maintenance services for the 226-MW Murra Warra wind farm in Victoria, Australia.

The project features Senvion’s most advanced onshore turbines powered at 3.7 MW with a 144-meter rotor, generating enough electricity to meet the demands of 420,000 Victorian households.

Siemens Gamesa is the first OEM to operate the wind farm and will provide additional services including servicing both the wind turbines and the electrical balance of the plant. Siemens has been contracted to ensure turbine performance and to maximise the operational lifetime of the assets.

Related articles;

New Siemens deal to ensure stable energy supply in the Philippines

Siemens to supply “world’s largest turbine” to Taiwan’s 300 MW Hai Long site

The deal is Siemens Gamesa’s second order to service Senvion turbines in Australia, following the first to provide 20-year, full-scope operation and maintenance services at a 135-MW wind project also in Victoria.

Siemens Gamesa is also the largest service provider of Senvion turbines in the Asia Pacific region after the firm acquired Senvion’s Onshore European service assets and Intellectual Property in early January 2020.

The acquisition expanded Siemens’ service portfolio to more than 10GW globally.

“Since the beginning of the Senvion integration, our focus has been on customer proximity and service continuity. The acquisition has uniquely positioned us to provide the best operations and maintenance services to the Senvion fleet both inside and outside of Europe,” said Mark Albenze, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Service Business Unit. “Our success in the Asia Pacific reflects customers’ trust in our multi-brand experience, expertise and a growing dedicated team in the Asia Pacific. We are committed to delivering the best business case for our customers.”

Sign up for our newsletter