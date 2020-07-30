Siemens Gamesa has strengthened its presence in Vietnam after securing its fifth nearshore wind farm project, as the Vietnamese government quickly advances on its renewable energy goals.

The latest deal surpasses the previous company record in scale for its fourth nearshore project (75MW), as the largest of its kind in Vietnam, adding a further 78MW to the company’s existing 174MW it has already secured. This will make Siemens Gamesa one of the largest players on the growing Vietnamese nearshore wind market.

The 78MW Hiep Thanh wind farm will be located 1-3 km off the coast of Tra Vinh Province.

The wind farm will feature 18 units of the SG 5.0-145 turbine, which are among the largest turbines in the Vietnamese market.

Commissioning of the wind farm is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

Additionally, Siemens Gamesa signed a long-term 10-year contract to provide operation and maintenance services.

Siemens Gamesa formed a consortium with PowerChina Huadong Engineering Co., Ltd. to deliver an engineering, procurement and construction offering for the project.

The project is being developed by EcoTech Tra Vinh Renewables JSC, and its investors, Janakuasa Pte Ltd, Ecotech Vietnam, Climate Investor One, which is managed by Climate Fund Managers, and ST International.

In Vietnam, Siemens Gamesa has built three wind farms, with seven more wind farms under construction. In the last three years, the company has sold approximately 550MW in this market.

Enrique Pedrosa, chief regions officer of Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore business unit, said: “We’re pleased to see the Vietnamese government accelerating the development of renewable energies, which will be essential for a post Covid-19 economic recovery and meeting long-term energy and climate goals. Siemens Gamesa is well positioned to support our partners in Vietnam with our leading-edge engineering capabilities and strong project execution team for business success and clean energy transition.”