German multinational chemical company BASF has partnered with Siemens Energy to accelerate commercial implementation of new technologies designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The two companies will deploy a number of projects aimed at decarbonising the chemical industry and they will include:

The construction of a proton exchange membrane electrolyser for hydrogen production with an output of 50MW.

The installation of a high-temperature 50MW thermal heat pump for generating process steam from waste heat in a production plant.

The use of digital and carbon emissions-optimised technologies developed by Siemens Energy to modernise the power grid at the Ludwigshafen site. The site is BASF’s headquarters and one of the largest chemical production sites in the world.

Siemens Energy and BASF are assessing the potential for a common system and catalytic converter development to boost the efficiency of electrolysis plants.

The two firms will generate energy using wind.

BASF has set a goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% between 2018 and 2030.

For Siemens Energy, the deal with BASF is part of efforts by the energy firm to pursue its strategic goals namely; low-emission or emission-free generation of electricity and heat, transmission and storage of electricity, a smaller carbon footprint, lower energy consumption in industrial processes and shaping a sustainable hydrogen economy.

Dr. Christian Bruch, the CEO of Siemens Energy AG, said: “BASF is in a leading position in the chemical industry and is a pioneer in the area of innovation for climate-compatible production of chemicals. Numerous future technologies are still at an early stage of development.

“By joining forces with BASF, we want to exploit the experience gained in pilot projects as a basis for implementation of new technologies and concepts and thus play an active role in shaping the energy transition in the process industry. Our strategic objective, in our role as a reliable and experienced partner for all types of energy systems, is to help address the growing demand for goods and services and at the same time contribute towards achieving the climate protection targets on our path to a more sustainable world.”

