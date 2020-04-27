RWE has announced the commercial operation of its new wind energy farm in Poland.

The 7 MW wind energy farm comprises three turbines producing enough electricity to power 15,000 households.

The Nawrocko wind farm is part of RWE’s portfolio of 25 wind energy turbines with a total capacity of 62 MW. The project increases RWE’s total installed capacity to 380 MW in Poland.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, the CEO of RWE Renewables, said: “Poland is an attractive market for the expansion of our business and I am happy about the tangible progress our team is making.

“We are keen to support the growth of wind energy in Poland, one of our core markets in Europe. We will promote both onshore and offshore projects in the country.”

“The Polish market promises great untapped potential for offshore wind energy in Europe and now we have a promising pipeline with a total generation capacity of 1.8 GW.

“We are fully committed to invest in offshore wind in Poland in light of its significant benefits for the Polish economy, labour market and society.”

RWE has plans to invest a net €5bn ($5.4bn) by 2022 to expand its renewable energy.

