In the UK city of Brighton, RWE has opened the Rampion Visitor Centre to display climate change, renewable energy and technological advancements.

The centre, located in six newly-refurbished arches neighbouring Brighton’s West Pier Pillars and facing the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm, 13 kilometres off the Sussex coast, displays the story of human settlement and population growth alongside the construction of Rampion.

The free museum is open to 11 million annual visits.

A huge interactive globe is the centerpiece of the Visitor Centre, showing the impact people have had on the planet, visualising population growth and the recent impact of the greenhouse effect, as well as what the future could hold.

Other features include an exciting virtual reality experience taking visitors to the wind farm, climbing up and standing on top of a turbine.

Interactive games and video kiosks allow visitors to explore the development, construction and operation of Rampion and visitors can also enjoy interactive exhibits showing how energy is made and how wind energy works.

Brighton seafront was chosen as the ideal location due to its clear view of the wind farm, high footfall and excellent public transport connections.

The Rampion Offshore Wind Farm supplies enough green energy to power the equivalent of almost 350,000 homes – around half the homes in Sussex – and reduces CO 2 emissions by up to 600,000 tonnes a year.

Installation of the 116 turbines was completed in September 2018 when Rampion became the first offshore wind farm off the UK’s south coast.

The 400MW Rampion Wind Farm and the Visitor Centre is owned by Rampion Offshore Wind Ltd, a Joint Venture between RWE Renewables, E.ON, Enbridge and a Macquarie-led consortium.

The Visitor Centre is FREE to enter and forms part of the £4 million ($5.1 million) Rampion Community Fund, voluntarily created for the Sussex community.

Caroline Lucas MP said, “I have backed the Rampion Wind Farm since its very early days, not only because of its importance in terms of reducing carbon emissions, but as a source for education and inspiration too. So I’m delighted that this Visitor Centre is now open for people to come to visit and be inspired. Since plans for the wind farm were first being discussed in 2012, we’ve seen the climate crisis accelerating in terrifying ways – time is rapidly running out for us to take the action needed to drive down emissions and free ourselves from the choking hold of fossil fuels. This Visitor Centre has an important role to play in showing what we can do. I’m very pleased to be one of the first visitors.”

Chris Tomlinson, Rampion’s development and stakeholder manager, adds, “Climate scientists say we have less than a decade to drastically reduce our carbon emissions to stop the devastating effects of global warming. We have brought together historical and scientific information in audio and visual displays to explain the causes, impacts and solutions to climate change, with a real focus on energy.

“Our attraction also tells the local Rampion story, from early development to the engineering feat of constructing and operating a wind farm 13 kilometres out to sea.”