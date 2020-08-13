German multinational energy company RWE has joined the newly launched European Clean Hydrogen Alliance.

The alliance has ambitious aims on the deployment of hydrogen technologies by 2030; bringing together renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production, demand in industry, mobility and other sectors, as well as hydrogen transmission and distribution.

RWE seeks to leverage hydrogen to decarbonise its operations and joining the alliance, which has been formed by the EU Commission, will help the utility to achieve its goals.

RWE is convinced of the role hydrogen can play in the energy transition. RWE also sees opportunities for the use of hydrogen within its operations, largely due to its large portfolio of renewable generation globally which is key in the production of hydrogen.

In addition, the company has both the experience and the knowledge to produce H2 (hydrogen) as well as the capability to store H2 in gas storage, which belongs to the company.

With the alliance, the EU wants to build its global leadership in hydrogen to support the EU’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.