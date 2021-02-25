Renewable energy developer RP Global announced that it is investing in the development of PV and wind power projects across Poland.

Wojciech Glocko, former EPA Wind and utility manager, has been hired to head up project development together with a team of senior local experts from Poland’s leading public and private renewable energy organisations.

Have you read?

Overcoming Europe’s coal hurdle on the path to net zero

BayWa r.e. signs first solar corporate PPA in Poland

The first projects to be commissioned from this pipeline by mid-2022 include five PV parks of approximately 180MW each, located in different regions of Poland.

Wojciech Glocko, RP Global’s new managing director for development in Poland, said that the renewable market in Poland is growing quickly. “RP Global as a well-established player in the market will play an important role in Poland’s decarbonisation,” he added.

RP Global has developed and built five wind farms in the country. The company owns and operates a 104MW wind farm as part of a 50:50 joint venture with the Marguerite Fund, and it is well positioned to reinvest in wind development activities, as well as in Poland’s newly booming PV market.

Despite lower radiation levels than in the South of Europe, the falling cost of solar panels, as well as and the growing capacities in the country’s auctions makes solar PV increasingly attractive, said the company.

“The opening up of the Polish government for low cost, environmentally friendly technologies, providing highly competitive LCOE, makes for an attractive market, even if Poland may not be the first country that comes to mind when thinking of attractive solar radiation,” explained RP Global’s CEO Gerhard Matzinger.

Originally published by renewableenergyworld.com

Sign up for our newsletter