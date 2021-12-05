Renewable energy and sustainability: Stakeholders and consumer trends

Reports released by Norway-based clean energy firm ECOHZ and US utility NRG Energy highlight the most common trends within the renewable energy segment and the value of clean capacity.

According to ECOHZ, sustainability strategies are pushing large companies into embracing renewable energy.

ECOHZ’s study, which is based on a survey of nearly 200 leaders from over 20 countries, found that sustainability progress reporting mechanisms such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG-P) and the Science-Based Targets Initiative continue to gain popularity and are increasingly becoming relevant and important in the energy transition.

The majority of the respondents highlighted that they are taking reporting very seriously. Nearly 50% of the survey respondents said they see the GHG-P standard as ‘extremely relevant’.

More than half of the respondents said that Energy Attribute Certificates are also ‘extremely relevant’ to their sustainability strategies, whilst 40% of the respondents answered with an equally high score about Power Purchase Agreements.

The survey also revealed an increase in interest by companies to make use of digital tools to improve the way they purchase, consume, manage and report renewable energy.

Many companies, however, highlighted their need for market insights, advice and tailored solutions to embrace renewable energy solutions to meet sustainability targets. The study found an increase in demand for power purchase agreements, net-zero roadmaps and sustainability reporting.

Tom Lindberg, Managing Director at ECOHZ, said, “It’s great news that renewable energy is becoming the norm. After all the talk at COP26, the pressure on the business sector will increase, to do more. Credible ESG reporting will help distinguish real action from green-washing, and to deliver that we need proper measurement and accountability.

“Alignment around policies, measures, tools, and standards will be critical for speeding up and measuring actions to mitigate climate changes.”

NRG’s 2021 State of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Study found that cost savings and sustainability continue to top the list for customer needs when considering DERs.

Nearly 85% of the survey participants highlighted that their DER initiatives are driven by the need to achieve cost savings.

Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed cited improving energy efficiency and making progress toward emissions reductions.

An increasing number of power users are expected to deploy energy storage to optimise renewable energy as well as to harvest other benefits that are associated with the technology, according to NRG’s study.