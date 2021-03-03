The UK Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technologies (REA) has unveiled a strategy to accelerate the country’s transition to net-zero.

The ‘green recovery pathway’ comprises three key targets including:

Producing 50% of all electricity using renewable energy resources by the end of 2022 and 100% by 2032.

Meeting the majority of energy demand for the heat and transport sectors from renewable and clean technologies by 2035.

All bio-waste could be either separated and recycled at source or collected separately by the end of 2023.

REA’s Strategy for Renewable Energy and Clean Technologies stipulates that 200,000 new jobs could be created in the renewable energy and clean technology sector by 2035.

However, the REA says that, in order for these targets to be met, a number of barriers will have to be removed. For the green industry to thrive, it needs a clear route to market, a fit for purpose grid network and a wide mix of technologies.

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, chief executive of REA, said: “The UK’s energy system is in the midst of the largest transformation for generations, moving towards the legally-binding 2050 Net-Zero target for greenhouse gas emissions reductions. The change required over the next three decades is on a par to that experienced during the industrial revolution; affecting people’s homes, businesses and the very fabric of the nation.

“With COP26 on the horizon, the government has an opportunity to make a bold statement – this Strategy not only sets out several necessary and achievable targets, but it also provides the solutions to removing the barriers which could prevent those targets being met.

“It is now abundantly clear that the argument of an ‘either/or’ choice between tackling climate change and providing an economic boost is over. Support for the renewable energy and clean technology sector will not only help the government reach its net-zero ambitions, but it could deliver hundreds of thousands of new jobs and return billions of pounds worth of investment too.

“Our Strategy offers government the pathway to net-zero and economic recovery – it is now up to them to deliver it.”

The strategy is available for download.