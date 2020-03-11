Employment in the renewable and clean energy sectors could grow from 128,954 in 2017 to 238,000 by 2030 in the UK, according to a new report by the Renewable Energy Association (REA).

Around 46,000 of these new jobs are expected to be in North England, the home to many carbon-intensive job clusters.

This news is revealed after a disappointing year for industry growth, which has only increased 1.5 per cent from 2017 due to cuts in the solar PV industry.

Although legislation around net-zero goals and the offshore wind sector deal advanced the industry, support of the government is crucial to enforce policy proposals and implement a more effective taxation system that promotes renewable energy and clean technologies, as well as protect natural capital, said REA.

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, chief executive of REA said, “This report highlights the enormous opportunities the renewables and clean technology industry holds for the UK. One of the advantages of our industry is that it covers the lengths and breadths of the country, as such its benefit can be felt throughout the UK.

With the government’s commitment to achieving net-zero by 2050 we can see that there is political will, however, this needs to be backed up by policy for the renewable energy and clean technology sector. This report provides the Government with that insight, and we are calling on them to deliver this urgently ahead of COP 26.”

