Hexagon Peak has entered into a long term power purchase agreement with New Wing Interconnect Technology (NWIT) for the largest rooftop solar system in Vietnam.

The project will be built by INPOS, will have a nominal power output of 6 MWp and will be located at New Wing’s manufacturing facility near Hanoi, Vietnam.

The solar system is part of the efforts of NWIT to reduce its carbon emissions footprint and transition into sustainable and green manufacturing.

The project will avoid 113,520 tons of greenhouse gas emissions and will generate electricity, sufficient to cover 25% of NWIT’s current manufacturing operations.

Mr. Hoang Van Thuy, vice director of NWIT, said: “The goal of our company is to use 100% clean energy in the future, therefore we cooperate with Hexagon Peak to build the largest rooftop solar system in Vietnam.”

Mr. Dat Le, the managing director of Hexagon Peak Vietnam, adds: “We are thrilled to be selected as a solar partner of NWIT. By teaming up with INPOS for this project, we are excited to apply the highest industry standards in safety and reliability for the system.”

Mr. Dzung Nguyen – Vice Director of INPOS added: “Rooftop solar is becoming more and more popular in Vietnam, contributing to the development of our country economically and environmentally and INPOS is doing its part to make our dream of leaving the world better than we found it come true.”