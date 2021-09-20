Webcast 12 Oct | Pandemic + Green Recovery = Chance or missed opportunity?

Webinar broadcast date: Tuesday, 12 October 2021

05h00 New York | 09h00 GMT | 11h00 Amsterdam | 11h00 Johannesburg | 14h30 New Delhi | 17h00 Singapore

60-minute session

Tune in to watch this session as experts unpack some of the Energy transition lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The panel will explore questions such as:

• Has the pandemic delivered positive change?

• Will there be a Green Recovery from the pandemic?

Speakers include:

Marianne Laigneau, CEO | Enedis

Yann Fromont, President | T&D Europe

Prof. dr. Darren McCauley, Chair in the Management of International Social Challenges

Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam | Erasmus School of Social and Behavioural Sciences | Department of Public Administration and Sociology. Read his article on a Just Transition here

Pierre Tardieu, Chief Policy Officer | Wind Europe