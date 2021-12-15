Octopus Energy gets a $300m boost from Canadian investment board

Octopus Energy Group has announced a new long-term strategic partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

CPP is investing US$300 million to support Octopus Energy in its mission to drive the global green energy revolution. The deal follows a recent investment round with Generation Investment Management and increases Octopus Energy Group’s valuation to approximately US$5 billion.

The $300 million funding will support Octopus Energy’s’ global expansion, including in the US. Octopus Energy opened its first US headquarters in Houston, Texas, where it has grown its customer base by 10X. This $300 million will allow Octopus Energy to reach more consumers, deploy more renewable generation, advance new technologies, and collaborate with more energy companies, customers and utilities.

The initial commitment from CPP Investments and the broader partnership will also help grow Octopus’s Kraken platform, accelerating the transition of energy assets globally.

It will also boost Octopus Energy’s smart grid capabilities and help expand the company’s green energy generation, including but not limited to the Fan Club – the UK’s first renewable energy tariff that gives communities close to specific wind turbines cheaper power when the blades are spinning significantly (80% of the time).

Octopus Energy has a goal to have 100 million energy accounts on Kraken by 2027. Octopus Energy’s renewable investment arm, Octopus Energy Generation, is one of Europe’s largest renewable energy investors and manages assets in excess of $4.5 billion. Current estimates put Octopus on the path to double its global generation portfolio, providing enough energy to power an additional 2 million homes by 2025.

Michael Lee, the CEO of Octopus Energy, said: “This investment delivers a huge boost to our mission of expanding access to renewable energy and delivering exceptional customer service across all markets. Octopus Energy has turned energy on its head – thrown away the call centers, confusing bills and tired systems – to create a better customer experience for everyone that takes into consideration how consumers interact with their energy and smart home devices, while making the experience more enjoyable, visually appealing and understandable. We’re thrilled to continue making strides on this work, while advancing renewable energy and strengthening the grid across the U.S.”

Deborah Orida, chief sustainability officer at CPP Investments, added: “In the decades to come, some of the most rewarding long-term investment opportunities in the global economy rest among those businesses that will enable, evolve and innovate along the path to a net-zero world. As a large, long-term investor, we are well-positioned to continue our leadership in investing in the whole economy evolution required by climate change. This investment and partnership with Octopus Energy, made through our Sustainable Energies Group, is a perfect example of how investors can work with leading tech-enabled energy companies to digitally disrupt the global energy system and support the evolution to a low carbon world”