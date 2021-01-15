New York is set to expand its renewables workforce by launching its New Offshore Wind Training Institute.

Launched by the State University of New York (SUNY) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the Offshore Wind Training Institute (OWTI) will train some 2,500 workers.

The launch of OWTI is part of the largest public investment in offshore wind workforce development by any state in the US.

The $20 million investment in the state’s new training institute will advance offshore wind training programmes and educational infrastructure needed to establish a skilled workforce that can support the emerging national offshore wind industry.

SUNY’s Farmingdale State College and Stony Brook University on Long Island will partner to support educational and training organisations focusing on early training and skills development, including pre-apprenticeship training, for disadvantaged communities and workforce training initiatives that build partnerships between businesses, labor, workforce development and training institutions to support local supply chains and manufacturing.

Up to $3 million is funding has been announced by OWTI for this initiative.

The OWTI will also collaborate closely with the newly established National Offshore Wind Training Center (NOWTC), for which Suffolk County Community College serves as the academic anchor arm through a $10 million partnership with the Sunrise Wind Project (a joint venture of Ørsted A/S and Eversource Energy).

The launch of the training institute is part of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State.

As part of the 2021 State of the State, Andrew Cuomo announced offshore wind awards totaling nearly 2,500MW – the largest offshore wind procurement in the nation’s history.

These projects will be a major economic driver, supporting more than 5,200 direct jobs with a combined economic activity of $8.9 billion in labour, supplies, development and manufacturing statewide.

The training programme supports the state’s goal of developing 9,000MW of offshore wind capacity by 2035.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras, said: As we rebuild the post-COVID economy, we must focus on up-and-coming industries that are primed for growth. I want to thank Stony Brook University and Farmingdale State College for lending their top of the line facilities and the expertise of their faculty to this important effort. With their help and Governor Cuomo’s leadership, we will train thousands of workers annually for high-paying green energy jobs and play critical role in New York’s economic recovery.”