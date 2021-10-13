New standard to help Europe increase integration of offshore wind capacity

A new 2GW standard for energy transmission has been developed to help accelerate the integration of offshore wind energy capacity onto European grids and speed up the energy transition.

The new standard has been developed by European electricity transmission system operator Tennet as part of the TSO’s grid modernisation and efforts to reduce the costs of increasing renewables capacity on the grid.

The standard is expected to minimise the environmental impact of renewables integration on the grid and help Europe achieve net-zero and Fit for 55 goals by deploying clean capacity on the grid by three to four times more than the current rate.

To achieve 2050 carbon-neutrality goals, Europe needs to connect 60GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and more than 300GW by 2050, ambitious goals which the new 2GW standard can help the bloc achieve. Tennet claims the new specification enables Europe to deploy more and larger offshore wind projects, couple its energy markets through interconnection and ensure smart integration into main onshore grids.

Have you read?

How the UK can unlock its net zero power system by 2035 – Wärtsilä

UK and Norway make net zero gains as North Sea Link begins operating

Britain weighs recoupling with Europe’s electricity market

The new 2GW standard will more than double the capacity in comparison to the previous 900MW HVDC standard and almost triple the 700 MWAC standard, according to a statement.

Tennet is piloting the standard in the Dutch IJmuiden Ver projects, a connection between IJmuiden Ver and Maasvlakte which is expected to be operational by 2028. However, Tennet is still in the process of seeking the substations and HVDC systems for the project with the selection of project partners expected by the end of 2022.

Tennet claims that at least six standardised offshore grid connections with a transmission capacity of 2GW each will strengthen the company’s role in the European energy transition in the Dutch and German North Sea until 2030.

We can’t wait to see you in Milan Enlit Europe will bring the energy community together during the live event in Milan (30 November – 2 December 2021). Register here

Marco Kuijpers, director Large Projects Offshore at TenneT: “Wind energy from the North Sea plays the crucial role in realising the ambitious offshore wind goals for the Netherlands and Europe. Households and certainly heavy users such as the industry need to electrify. TenneT’s experience in offshore grid development combined with the expertise and insight of market partners have resulted in the 2GW grid connection that will play a very important role in unlocking the North Sea Power House as the source of sustainable energy for not only the Netherlands and Germany, but, in fact, all of Northwest Europe.”