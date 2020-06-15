Rocky Mountain Institute has formed a new alliance with investment firm Emerald Technology Ventures to accelerate decarbonisation and the global energy transformation.

Rocky Mountain Institute’s Third Derivative initiative will be combined with Emerald’s Global Energy Transformation Alliance to identify and support the most innovative energy startups.

An open innovation community, GETalliance, will be formed to support startups through collaborations on critical innovation areas.

The aim is to ensure emerging energy technology companies multiply their individual innovation capabilities.

Rocky Mountain Institute and Emerald bring their expertise in venture capital, strategic innovation collaboration and insights, and impact community management.

Related articles;

Iberdrola joins new ‘Race to Zero’ global alliance

Floating solar industry partners for world’s first verified practice

The GETalliance will have its own dedicated fund and deliver against objectives through a set of specifically designed innovation acceleration activities for investing in energy companies and targeted startups.

Gina Domaniq, a managing partner at Emerald, said: “At Emerald we have 20 years’ experience in delivering strategic innovation value to our investors and we see massive opportunities in advancing innovation objectives in the energy industry through open innovation and collaborative approaches.”

Jules Kortenhorst, the CEO of Rocky Mountain Institute, adds: “The acceleration of the energy transformation is urgent.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Christoph Frei, partner at Emerald leading the GETalliance, concludes: “There are many dynamic ambitious energy firms out there who are serious about the transformation but are limited by their size and fragmentation of the sector.

“The GETalliance will unleash the joint capabilities of some of the most innovative and dynamic firms and set the benchmark for ambition and impact in the energy transformation space.”