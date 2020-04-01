The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO) has announced a $22m funding opportunity to leverage the expertise and intellectual capital of non-federal research institutions by supporting foundational research and development and expanded testing capacity to advance the marine energy industry.

The primary goal of the funding opportunity announcement (FOA), entitled “Marine Energy Foundational Research and Testing Infrastructure,” is to increase the likelihood of commercial adoption of marine energy technologies, while developing intellectual capital for U.S. technology leadership in ocean sciences and marine energy.

DOE encourages non-federal research institutions not previously funded for marine energy R&D to apply.

“Fostering collaboration between non-federal research institutions and industry is a great way to ensure that we’re tapping into the strongest minds and resources for marine energy,” said Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Daniel R Simmons.

“It sets the stage for the future workforce. This opportunity offers more real world experiences to students and researchers at universities and non-federal research institutions providing more expansive research and testing resources. Offering students and other researchers the opportunity to participate in industry-level problem solving prepares them for the next level of career development.”

This FOA covers four main topic areas:

Foundational R&D: DOE will fund foundational research with broad relevance across the marine energy industry.

Atlantic Marine Energy Center: DOE will support the creation of a new National Marine Renewable Energy Center in the Atlantic region.

Foundational Research Network Facilitator: DOE will solicit a network facilitator to help maximize the impact of non-federal research institutions’ research by coordinating and widely disseminating results among relevant stakeholders.

Current Energy Technology Testing Infrastructure: DOE is addressing a marine testing capability gap by funding an open water, non-grid connected current energy converter (CEC) mobile test vessel that can accommodate CECs with up to 8-meter-diameter rotors for testing turbines under different flow conditions in a wide range of test conditions.

DOE envisions giving multiple financial assistance awards. The estimated period of performance for each award will be about four years.

Concept papers are due May 11, 2020, and full applications are due July 7, 2020.

Originally published on hydroreview.com

