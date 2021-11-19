TechnipFMC to support scale-up of Orbital’s tidal energy technology

Orbital Marine Power has established a strategic partnership with TechnipFMC to accelerate the commercialisation of its tidal energy technology.

As part of the agreement, technology company TechnipFMC will also become a shareholder in Orbital, contributing their experience in delivering integrated offshore energy projects.

The companies will now work together to accelerate the scale-up and deployment of Orbital enabling technology in tidal energy projects.

Andrew Scott, Chief Executive Officer at Orbital, said: “This TechnipFMC partnership is a game-changer for Orbital and the wider sector. Representing a significant milestone in growing the long-term value of the company, it validates our approach and proven track record of delivery.

“Working with this leading offshore energy sector integrator will accelerate global adoption of our innovative technology and support the commercial rollout of our unique vision for tidal energy.”

Scotland-based Orbital recently completed the construction and installation of the tidal stream turbine, the O2, in the waters off the Orkney Islands, Scotland. It has been exporting low carbon electricity to the UK grid since July 2021.

Luana Duffe, Executive Vice President, New Energy Ventures at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are very excited to collaborate with Orbital in the tidal energy market. With their technical expertise and differentiated turbine technology and our integrated operating model, we will be able to scale-up our combined offering to deliver more renewable energy to the market.”

