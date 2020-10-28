Swedish wave energy company, Eco Wave Power, has developed new software for real-time production verification.

The software guarantees production efficiency and allows for the timely maintenance of the wave energy power plants.

The preventative-predictive and corrective, smart Wave Power Verification software help detect failures in wave modules instantly.

The company’s R&D and engineering department used extensive analysis of the global wave energy industry and found a strong need for real-time production verification, which shall have a significant impact on the ability of the wave energy sector to secure debt financing and also impact on maintenance processes, including cost minimisation and duration.

The ensuing research focused on developing a computer system connected to wave measuring technology on the one side and to the wave energy conversion unit on the other side. The aim of this will be to provide a complete and fast live report of the current efficiency status of production of each wave energy module in a wave energy power plant.

Eco Wave Power’s team of engineers are currently working to finalize the development of the project, which will get its first trial launch in the EWP-EDF One project, which is financed by the Israeli Energy Ministry and EDF Renewables IL.

Eco Wave Power was labelled as an “Efficient Solution” by the Solar Impulse Foundation.

The company has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and from the European Commission’s HORIZON2020 framework programme.

Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power said: “With this software, Eco Wave Power will put an end to some of the prevailing problems in the wave energy industry – which significantly affect commercialisation efforts – by verifying the production while predicting the failures.

“As soon as we will finalise the software’s development, we will add it to our product portfolio. We plan to release the software for use by third parties, such as other wave energy developers, as well as relevant research institutions and leading universities, through unique licensing agreements.

“We strongly believe that the production of clean electricity from the waves is an important segment for the fight against climate change and are looking forward to contribute to the sector’s rapid development and commercialisation.”