Publicly traded wave energy developer, Eco Wave Power, has signed a deal with MSMART Future Technology to develop a 50MW wave energy array in Vietnam.

The collaboration between the parties shall be executed in milestones. In the first phase, the Eco Wave Power engineering team will perform an in-depth feasibility study, at the selected site in Vietnam. The study will include the installation of a wave measurement buoy, for the collection of the site’s wave climate.

Once studies are completed to the satisfaction of the parties, they will work towards the establishment of a Joint Venture company in Vietnam for the development of a 50MW wave energy array.

Related articles:

Swedish wave energy firm develops game-changing maintenance software

CorPower Ocean secures funding for breakthrough wave energy tech

Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power, said: “We look forward to demonstrating our solution together with MSMART Future technology in Vietnam, which will support Vietnam’s plan to increase its renewable energy sources while reducing GHG emissions by 8% by 2030.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Nguyen Quang Vinh, CEO of MSMART Future Technology, adds: “The partnership with Eco Wave Power is a compelling fit that accelerates our strategy to expand the MSMART Future Technology’s portfolio towards wave energy. Together with Eco Wave Power we are committed to applying their disruptive technology to bring innovative wave energy into the Vietnamese market.”