Marcus Lehmann provides insights on the nascent, yet rapidly expanding field of wave energy in the USA.

More specifically, he talks about CalWave Power Technologies’ pilot project, which resulted in wave energy converter technology being deployed off the pier of Scripps Institute of Oceanography in San Diego. This is a long-duration demonstration of a fully submerged wave energy system in California and it’s being funded by a US DOE development contract.

Host: Pamela Largue, Staff Writer

Speaker: Marcus Lehmann, CEO of CalWave