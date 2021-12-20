Podcast: Driving sustainability in the tropics with Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion

The Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe recently signed a partnership agreement with UK-based Global OTEC for the deployment of a commercial Floating Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) Platform.

We explore this project in more detail and unpack how this cutting-edge technology holds a key to decarbonising small island nations.

Host:
Pamela Largue, Staff Writer, Power Engineering International

Speakers:
Dr Tessa Gordelier, Business Research Fellow, Renewable Energy Research Group, University of Exeter
Dan Grech, Founder & CEO, Global OTEC

