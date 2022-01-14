New partnership to propel wave energy to the next level

Eco Wave Power Global AB and Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) are working to utilise their complementary technologies and skills to accelerate wave energy projects pursuant to an agreement previously signed.

The companies will work together on several fronts, including knowledge sharing, joint grant submissions, and collaborative assistance in entry to new markets.

In addition, joint solutions can be developed utilising each company’s respective offshore and onshore technologies and leveraging OPT’s offshore engineering and newly acquired robotics capabilities in Eco Wave Power’s applicable projects.

Have you read?

UK officially backs tidal energy to reach net zero goals

EuropeWave project commits €22.5m to advance wave energy tech

Atlantic Canada’s first instream tidal energy set for completion in 2022

Inna Braverman, the CEO of Eco Wave Power said: “This is an exciting time for the wave energy industry, when two complementary offshore and onshore technologies decide to work together by combining their resources and expertise to enhance the global implementation of projects utilizing their technologies. I believe this collaboration will open the door to cross-industry knowledge sharing, as we understand that we are working towards the same goal. Our goal is to create positive impact by adding wave energy to the global renewable energy mix to address climate change.”

Philipp Stratmann, the CEO of OPT added: “OPT strives to be a leading provider of offshore data and power solutions and is constantly innovating to achieve this goal. We welcome the chance to incorporate our offshore engineering, deployment, and strategic consulting services with clean and complementary technologies. OPT’s knowledge and understanding of the offshore environment combined with Eco Wave Power’s track record of near-shore wave energy conversion (WEC) installations present opportunities to unlock the power in waves.”