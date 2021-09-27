Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power wins SDG Excellence Award

Inna Braverman has won the first annual Dr Shimrit Perkol-Finkel SDG Excellence Award for her demonstration of deep commitment to addressing climate change with Eco Wave Power’s solutions.

Eco Wave Power’s founder and CEO, Inna Braverman, received the award from Alyse Nelson, President and CEO of Vital Voices Global Partnership during the 2021 WE Empower Pitch Competition.

The WE Empower UN SDG Challenge is the first of its kind global business competition for women entrepreneurs who are advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and inspiring entire communities to act to create the world we want by 2030.

Inna Braverman, credit: Eco Wave Power

Inna Braverman said: “I am very touched and honoured to receive the first annual Dr Shimrit Perkol-Finkel SDG Excellence Award. Shimrit was an amazing impact entrepreneur, who dedicated her life to the protection of our oceans. Shimrit touched my life in a very special way. She was a friend, a mentor, and a role model. She paved the way for female entrepreneurs by showing all of us that everything is possible and that only the sky is the limit. I promise to always remember her and talk about her, to make sure that her legacy is never forgotten.”

During the award ceremony, Nelson stated: “The award is in memory of Dr Shimrit Perkol-Finkel, who many of you will remember as a beautiful spirit. Her legacy certainly lives on for working on a stronger environment through her organization ECOncrete.

“We are proud to be able to honour Shimrit’s memory with the Dr Shimrit Perkol-Finkel SDG Excellence Award which will go to Inna Braverman, Founder of Eco Wave Power, a green energy company that is leveraging technology to produce clean and affordable energy from ocean and sea waves. Congratulations to the grant recipients, we are amazed by the work that you do!“

Eco Wave Power is an onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity.