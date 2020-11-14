A team from Finnish wave energy technology company AW-Energy Oy (AWE) has been chosen to participate in a project designed to prepare and deploy large megawatt (MW) WaveFarms.

The 3-year project is funded by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) through the Blue Economy Window programme. It will see AW-Energy develop processes to deliver the world’s first large-scale WaveFarm, with up to 24 integrated WaveRoller units.

Read more:

C-Power announces ocean trials for autonomous offshore power system

Swedish firm to develop 50MW wave energy array in Vietnam

This work will assist in securing eight WaveFarm projects that will deliver a capacity of 150MW with an estimate annual electricity production of 400GWh.

It addresses several European challenges related to energy and climate change, including reductions in GHG levels, and the increased share of the renewables energy mix with wind and solar.

The project aims to:

Ensure market readiness of WaveRoller solutions by preparing processes for projects with 5-10MW capacity, ahead of the EU target of 150MW installed capacity by 2030.

Facilitate the market uptake of wave energy by developing a scalable business and service model to support future WaveFarms totalling 200GW+.

Develop a roadmap for global replication that covers lifecycle services and operational support.

AW-Energy will deliver the WaveRoller technology to the market in WaveFarms and already the first steps are underway for commercial deliveries starting with projects in Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Ireland. It is an initiative that will be worth several billion Euros annually when fully exploited.

Sign up for our newsletter

Christopher Ridgewell, CEO of AWE, says: “We are delighted to win this project. Our technical expertise in the development of wave energy solutions using our WaveRoller device and its technology will drive the expansion of the wave energy market across the EU and beyond.”

Jussi Åkerberg, CTO of AWE and manager of the project, says: “This project represents the first steps in unlocking the 150MW WaveFarm opportunity that will help to displace more than 270,000 tons of CO2 by 2030. It is also anticipated to create 1,500 new jobs in the post‐project period.”

WaveRoller is a proven technology that has received external performance verification by DNV GL using numerical model validation with ocean data, and technology certification by Lloyd’s Register.

Innovation Manager Finland Oy supported AW-Energy in its application for the project. Innovation manager Jerri Laine says: “The EU funding matches perfectly AW-Energy’s current development plans. Working with their teams was very smooth and highly effective, which were the pre-requirements for a successful EU application.”