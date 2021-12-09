The EuropeWave project has announced the successful wave technology tenders in its competitive Pre-Commercial Procurement (PCP) process.

The EuropeWave project, a five-year collaborative R&D funding programme, is a partnership between Wave Energy Scotland (WES) and the Basque Energy Agency (EVE) and is partially funded by the European Commission via its Horizon2020 programme.

The project will run from 2021 to 2025 and will combine over €22.5 million ($25.4 million) of national, regional and EU funding to drive the development and commercialisation of innovative wave energy technologies.

Have you read?

UK officially backs tidal energy to reach net zero goals

Orkney: Turning the tides to renewables

Remi Gruet, CEO of Ocean Energy Europe, commented: “Awarding the most promising solutions from a sea of emerging technologies is essential to gain investor confidence and kick-start this new industry. EuropeWave aims to support technologies that prove themselves and propel them to the commercial stage. It will pave the way towards a carbon-neutral future.”

After receiving a good response following the initial call for tenders, seven successful project teams have been selected to share a budget of €2.4 million ($2.7 million) to further develop their wave energy device concepts.

The seven successful projects are:

Waveram Ltd: The Waveram

Mocean Energy Ltd: Blue Horizon 250

IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture SAU: MARMOK Atlantic

CETO Wave Energy Ireland Ltd: ACHIEVE

Bombora Wave Power Europe Ltd: emWave

Arrecife Energy Systems SL: Trimaran

AMOG Consulting Limited: Sea-Saw WEC

🎉Congrats to the 7 successful #waveenergy projects selected for the 1st stage of the innovative Pre-Commercial Procurement programme!

They'll receive a budget of €2.4M to further develop their #wave #energy device concepts in the next 6months.

Read PR👉https://t.co/sc98U3PM6C pic.twitter.com/HhzX62dg66 — EuropeWave (@EuropeWave_EU) December 7, 2021

The selection was based on the following criteria:

Performance – obtain quantitative evidence of power capture and conversion capability and increase confidence in yield predictions from simulations.

Survivability – demonstrate effective survival strategies.

Availability – demonstrate levels of availability through reliable prototype operation.

Affordability – increase confidence in estimations of the technology costs (capital and operational) and the requirements to achieve a LCOE.

After completion of the first stage, five of the most promising technologies will be selected to progress to a second phase, where project teams will undertake more extensive design, modelling and testing.

The final phase of EuropeWave programme will see the selection of three devices for testing in real sea conditions off the coasts of the Basque Country and Scotland in 2025.

Energy Transitions Podcast: Surfs up – Harnessing wave power off California’s coast

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson, said: “The EuropeWave project demonstrates Scotland’s desire to collaborate with European partners to drive forward our shared aims and objectives towards green energy, and I look forward to seeing this project support and further develop this technology on our journey to a net-zero economy.”