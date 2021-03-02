Israeli-based wave energy firm Eco Wave Power, in partnership with EDF Renewables, has started the preparation work for a wave energy project to be deployed at the Port of Jaffa, Israel.

The preparation work includes clearing the top cement layer of the relevant sections of the sea wall, adding steel rebars for reinforcement and finally the creation of a new cement layer, which will provide the necessary support for the installation of the floaters.

Eco Wave Power has also started the production of ten floaters, which are expected to arrive at the site in conjunction with the finalisation of the works on the sea wall. All works are performed by a local subcontractor, on days when the sea is calm, to enable safe work on the sea wall.

The development follows EDF Renewables and Eco Wave Power (EWP) securing a engineering coordination permit from the Municipality of Tel-Aviv Jaffa.

The EWP-EDF One Wave energy project will include 10 floaters connected to one conversion unit. The unit will be located on land, just like a regular power station, enabling easy access for operation and maintenance.

This highlights the significant advantages of the EWP onshore technology, in comparison with offshore solutions. The project is co-funded by the Israeli Energy Ministry.

Inna Braverman, founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, said: “We have previously finalized the assembly of our conversion unit and now moving forward to the most exciting part of our project, which is the installation works. We cannot wait to finalize the floaters production and installation of the whole array, which will enable us to send clean electricity from sea waves to the Israeli national electrical grid for the very first time.”