Eco Wave Power and the UK Queen Mary University of London have won a grant from the Wohl Clean Growth Alliance to conduct research on how the two can enhance Eco Wave Power’s energy generation and control technology.

The Wohl Clean Growth Alliance is the UK and Israeli government-backed initiative aimed at funding research and development of technologies capable of enhancing water, energy, and food production and management. The grant falls under efforts by both governments to enhance cooperation between Israeli and UK entities in technology research and development.

The £20,000 ($27,600) grant will be used to fund works to be done by Professor Guang Li and Dr. Kamyar Mehran from Queen Mary University of London, and Eco Wave Power’s engineering team, respectively. The work will include improving the control system for the Eco Wave Power wave energy convertor to enable a faster commercial rollout of the EWP technology.

Researchers from both parties will visit each other’s operational and research facilities in Israel, Gibraltar and London. In addition, the grant will be used for the organisation of an international conference and dedicated technical workshops with stakeholders from Israel and the UK.

Inna Braverman, the CEO of Eco Wave Power, said: “This grant from the Wohl Clean Growth Alliance is the second grant approval notice that we have received this month, with the first one being the €178,500 ($211,500) grant from the EU as part of the ILIAD Consortium. We see this as a vote of confidence in Eco Wave Power and our pioneering technology and look forward to a productive collaboration with the team from Queen Mary University of London, which holds significant expertise in marine energy control systems and power and control system engineering.”

Professor Guang Li and Dr. Kamyar Mehran, add: “We believe that our collaboration will yield significant knowledge and scientific progress, which shall contribute to the commercialization of the wave energy sector.”