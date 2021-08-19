Eco Wave Power will explore the feasibility of installing its tidal wave energy generation technology across bases owned by the Israeli navy.

This follows a collaboration agreement reached with the Procurement Administration in the Israeli Ministry of Defense for the Israeli Navy.

As a result of the agreement, Eco Wave Power has begun procuring and installing wave measuring systems that enable the company to collect wave data in potential locations for project rollout.

The navy will be responsible for securing permits for the deployment of the wave measuring equipment and will provide its divers for the installation of the equipment.

Data to be collected from the equipment will determine when, where, and how the two parties can undergo the rollout of wave energy generation plants. Once the projects are deployed, the gathered data will also be used in forecasting wave strengths and energy generation at different sites to determine the role of the plants in grid reliability.

Inna Braverman, the CEO of Eco Wave Power, said the collaboration falls under efforts by the Israeli Ministry of Defense to explore the use of innovative and cutting-edge technologies to ensure the stability of the country.

Energy security is a key focus area in the development of a stable economy, one can argue.

Braverman added: “This is an extremely important collaboration as it indicates the potential for future contracts with navy bases worldwide, which can become significant participants in the global fight against climate change while representing a new market segment for wave power.”

The Israeli deal falls under efforts by Eco Wave to expand its global footprint. In early July, the company secured a grant from the Wohl Clean Growth Alliance to conduct research on how its technology can be further improved. The Swedish company will be partnering with the UK’s Queen Mary University of London to conduct the research.