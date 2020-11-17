Swedish wave energy firm CorPower Ocean is set to unleash a new project in the Atlantic Ocean off Portugal after securing a 10-year license.

The license from Portugal’s Directorate-General for Natural Resources provides a permit for the project up to 12 miles off the coast of Aguçadoura.

CorPower Ocean country manager Miguel Silva said the permit unlocks the demonstration phase of the firm’s flagship HiWave-5 project, paving the way for a new class of high efficiency wave energy products.

“CorPower has reached a series of milestones throughout 2020 and the license is another significant step forward,” he said.

“This permit allows us to kickstart the final phases of our demonstration work in the Atlantic Ocean, which will test our next generation of technology within the most aggressive and challenging maritime conditions.”

He said the Aguçadoura coastal zone is a world-renowned site for marine renewable energy and has previously hosted the demonstration of floating offshore wind technology, now fully operational and supplying electricity to Portugal’s grid.

“There is huge potential for wave energy developments to deliver consistent and predictable clean electricity along the Portuguese coast, either as standalone wave farms or combined with floating wind”.

In late August, Corpower announced a new head for its Portuguese operations under efforts by the company to expand its footprint in the country.

Miguel Silva was selected as head of its Portuguese operation.

The news came shortly after CorPower revealed plans for a new $18.1 million research, development, manufacturing and service center in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, becoming a core focus for the firm’s pioneering HiWave-5 Project with a showcase pilot-wave farm planned in Aguçadoura.