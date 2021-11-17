Welsh renewables company Marine Power Systems has selected Black & Veatch to provide system engineering services for a combined floating wind and wave energy project.

Marine Power Systems will leverage Black & Veatch’s expertise in subsystem design coordination and systems engineering.

Black & Veatch will also provide certification services for the company’s flexible floating and wave energy generation hardware.

Black & Veatch will lead certain elements of the project, ensure technical quality assurance and identify and manage programme risk. The company will act as an extension of Marine Power Systems.

Marine Power Systems’ patented platform technology offers cost saving due to reduced system mass. Moreover, its modular and flexible design, enables optimum local content delivery through a decentralised logistics model. These benefits provide utility-scale developers maximum flexibility between reducing cost and increasing local economic benefits, whilst in parallel accelerating farm deployment at scale, according to a statement.

Robbie Gibson, Black & Veatch’s Director for Renewable Energy in Europe, said: “A single system that simultaneously captures both wave and wind energy is a more consistent renewable ocean energy source, making maximum use of the lease area from a levelised cost of energy perspective and making intermittence less of a challenge.

“This project plays directly to our strengths and our experience in delivering major marine energy and offshore wind projects. Our broader design portfolio encompasses very many complex system configurations with multiple products and multiple technologies.”

Graham Foster, CTO at Marine Power Systems, added: “We are continuing to build our best-in-class team here at Marine Power Systems. Our partners and suppliers are very much part of that team and this latest appointment will play a crucial role in providing project and quality assurance.

“The team at Black & Veatch bring invaluable experience in floating wind and wave energy systems and marine structures, coupled with the ability to manage complex interfaces between them and oversee the pathway towards technology certification.”

Whilst offshore winds in shallow waters has been harnessed by fixed bottom wind turbines the wind and wave energy in deep water remain largely unharnessed and represent around 80% of the exploitable energy resources of our oceans.

Marine Power Systems has developed a flexible floating platform technology that can be configured to harness wind and wave energy either as a combined solution or on its own in deep water. Whilst the market for their technology is utility-scale, grid-connected farms, additional markets include oil and gas platform electrification and the growing hydrogen economy.

Marine Power Systems is now working on the deployment of a grid-connected commercial megawatt-scale wind and wave device in northern Spain at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP), as well as the deployment of a pre-commercial scale array at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), Orkney.