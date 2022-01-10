Manchester City, the 2021 Premier League Champions in the English football league, have partnered with UAE-headquartered utility Masdar on renewable energy and sustainability.

In a statement, state-owned Masdar announced that it is an official partner of the Manchester club and will collaborate on various initiatives aimed at accelerating the global deployment and use of renewables.

Manchester City – which is majority owned by Abu Dhabi United Group – and Masdar plan to launch a global campaign to raise awareness on climate action and climate change mitigation.

Stephan Cieplik, the club’s senior vice president of global partnership sales, said: “At Manchester City, we have a commitment to grow sustainably and responsibly, whilst recognising that the Club has the ability to use its voice to encourage the communities we connect with to do more.

“In recent years we have made significant progress within this area. We also know that a sustainable future can only be achieved by working together collaboratively with partners and fans.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, the CEO of Masdar, added: “Climate change is the defining issue of our time, which affects us all. By working together to raise awareness, educate and take action, we can turn this global challenge into an opportunity.”

The two companies will leverage their influence within the football and clean energy space to increase awareness of the role renewable energy can play in accelerating the decarbonisation of the global economy.

The launch comes as Masdar aims to expand its renewable energy capacity to 50 GW by 2030.