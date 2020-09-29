In Lithuania, utility Ignitis Gamyba, has completed the installation of what is claimed to be the largest solar power plant in the Baltic States.

The new 3MW solar power plant installed near Elektrėnai in Obeniai has been integrated with an existing 1MW solar pv system, creating a 4MW plant.

The system now occupying 5.5 hectares of land will provide power to customers of Ignitis Solar Parks.

Ignitis Gamyba partnered with Eternia Solar to install almost 10,000 solar modules for the plant within a month.

The 4MW solar power plant park will generate up to 100GWh of electricity and reduce greenhouse gas CO2 emissions by 74 thousand tons during its entire life cycle.

It is likely that this will not be the last stage of the development of the solar park in Obeniai. If the demand for remote solar power plants continues to grow, the capacity of the solar park established can be expanded to 6.5MW.

Rimgaudas Kalvaitis, CEO of Ignitis Gamyba, said: “This project proves that Ignitis Gamyba is a reliable developer of solar power plants, keeping promises to customers and partners. In the spring, we installed a 1MW solar power plant, and the customers have been using the generated “green” electricity of which since the beginning of the summer, and now we have the largest operating solar power plant in the Baltic States. We are glad that with our works we are contributing to the progress of solar energy that is finally taking place in Lithuania.

“With the installation of a 3MW solar power plant, electricity produced from renewable sources could be used by 1,500 – 2,000 families. At this stage of the project, part of the remote solar power plant is available not only to private customers but also to business customers – companies, municipalities, kindergartens, schools and everyone else who wants to use clean electricity self-produced in the power plant.”