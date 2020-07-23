Lightsource bp has announced that it has secured all the required approval to begin the construction of a 50MW solar energy project in Durham in the UK.

The project will be built on 180-acre piece of land near Castle Eden and will be named Hulam Solar Farm.

The farm will comprise bifacial solar panels to increase plant efficiency and energy generation. In total, the project will generate enough energy to avoid the emissions of 16,040 tonnes of carbon per annum, equivalent to removing 3,412 cars from the road.

The project will join Lightsource bp’s global portfolio of solar projects designed to supply businesses with renewable electricity through corporate power purchase agreements.

In the UK, Lightsource bp has 300MW of solar projects with planning permission and a development pipeline of around a gigawatt.

The solar system will be connected to Northern Powergrid’s 66Kv grid network.

Conor McGuigan, director of business development for Europe, Lightsource bp said: “We’re very pleased that our Hulam Solar Farm proposal has received planning approval. This project, and others like it, are an important part of the UK’s transition to a low-carbon future and offers an opportunity for businesses to secure predictably priced renewable electricity long term. Receiving approval for this site is a strong step towards meeting the global rise in energy demand efficiently and more sustainably.”