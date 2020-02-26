Kontrol Energy Corp., a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology is pleased to announce that Joanna Osawe has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Joanna Osawe is the chair, president & CEO of Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE), a group that encourages and supports women to enter the renewable energy industry.

WiRE is inclusive and educates on all renewable and emerging energy technologies with chapters in St. John’s, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Mississauga, Windsor, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan and Vancouver and Kamloops.

WiRE has expanded with its first International Launch in Istanbul, Turkey with the Canadian Embassy and as of 2019 WiRE has expanded to Tbilisi Georgia, Baku Azerbaijan and Amman Jordan. They are also currently expanding in the MENA regions.

WiRE regularly organizes educational field trips, monthly networking meetings, an awards recognition program, student mentoring and bursaries, communications and engagement initiatives. Joanna also works at DMC Power as the Global Business Development Manager, Major Projects.

Joanna studied languages at Western University, graduating with an Honours BA. Joanna has used her language skills on a focused, 15+ year management career at leading renewable and energy sector companies in Canada and the United States. By carrying complex projects through many stages, she has seen firsthand the vital role renewable energy and emerging technologies serve in moving the Canadian, American and Global energy mix forward.

“We are very pleased that Joanna has joined the Kontrol Board of Directors. Joanna has extensive experience in the alternative energy markets and a global reach through her fantastic work through Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE),” stated Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy.

