Italian state-owned energy services company Gestore Servizi Energetici (GSE) has launched its second renewable energy auction in which Enel Green Power has scored big.

The renewable energy corporation has been awarded 68 MW of new renewable capacity for two wind projects and a contract to repower an existing 38.3 MW of hydro plants.

The two wind energy projects will be built in Campania and Basilicata.

The energy company will refurbish three hydro energy projects in the municipalities of Castiglione dei Pepoli (Bologna), Civitella in Val di Chiana (Arezzo) and Montecreto (Modena).

GSE auctioned 500 MW worth of projects of which 98.5 MW was for renovations of renewable plants with a capacity exceeding 1 MW.

Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of Enel Green Power and Head of the Global Power Generation business line, said: “With this second award we confirm the commitment to invest in new renewable capacity in Italy, contributing to the challenging decarbonization objectives of the Enel Group and the country.

“Thanks to our development strategy, in 2019 the Group’s installed capacity from renewables exceeded that from thermal sources globally, marking a further step forward towards the progressive replacement of fossil fuels with zero-emission ones.”

The Enel Group has plans to develop a new renewable capacity of around 700 MW between 2020 and 2022.