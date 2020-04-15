On Monday, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) announced that it has rescheduled the nineteenth IRENA Council and Committee meetings to early November 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

The move comes in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally set to take place in Abu Dhabi from 1-3 June 2020.

The Secretariat is taking measures to ensure continuity of its active engagement with the Membership and information on the implementation of the Agency’s Work Programme will be provided through various means such as virtual meetings and webinars, among others.

The Secretariat will continue to monitor the situation closely and will reassess the situation in September, with a view to re-evaluating the viability of the rescheduled dates as global conditions continue to evolve.

For more information about IRENA’s position on renewable energy in the context of COVID-19, please see the Director-General’s message.

