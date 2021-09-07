The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has entered into a partnership to help global governments accelerate their transition to renewable energy-based economies.

IRENA has signed a deal with the World Government Summit to identify solutions and co-promote the deployment of renewables globally.

The two parties will develop initiatives and joint events to encourage knowledge-sharing and cooperation amongst governments and energy stakeholders. This will help address challenges hindering governments to shift to renewables, according to a statement.

IRENA and the World Government Summit will also work together to identify new opportunities within the clean energy industry.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, the managing director of the World Government Summit, said the partnership will help identify “areas of cooperation…to share successful experiences and expertise with governments and global organisations” to expand renewable energy deployment for the decarbonisation of the energy sector in line with greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets.

He said the collaboration will enable governments to focus on diversifying energy sources. By diversifying the energy mix, global economies will be able to provide consumers with affordable and efficient energy, as well as ensure the sustainability of future energy systems, he added.

IRENA Director-General, Francesco La Camera, said: “The energy transition is fundamental to rebuilding our economies in a way that is sustainable and resilient. Under this collaboration, both organisations will work to advance renewable energy deployment efforts by convening leading decision-makers in the field of energy, climate, policy and investment.

“Cooperation remains the cornerstone of the world’s response to its most pressing issues, and through this partnership, we aim to bring people together to codevelop the solutions we need to achieve critical goals this decade.”