The African Union has partnered with the International Renewable Energy Agency to advance renewable energy in Africa to bolster the region’s response to Covid-19.

IRENA and the African Union will work together to:

Support the development and adoption of innovative renewable energy technologies.

Improve access to energy in the region and build more resilient energy systems.

Mobilise international support including the private sector.

Develop larger and more robust power markets encouraging cross-border trade of renewable power.

Accelerating renewables adoption will help improve the ability of rural health centres and communities to deal with health challenges.

Read more about

Renewable energy

Africa

This will enable the health centers to power critical services such as medical equipment and water pumping for improving hygiene.

H.E. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy of the African Union Commission, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that energy is critical for all spheres of life and is now proving to be a matter of survival. The African Union Commission has made major strides to advance energy development in Africa through various programmes and partnerships. It is now even more urgent to fast track energy access efforts on the continent.

“It is critical that the vulnerable in society, especially women and girls, are specifically targeted in these efforts.”

Originally published on smart-energy.com

African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa will feature innovative companies accelerating decarbonisation at the African continent’s largest gathering of companies driving and leading the energy transition. Are you going to be there? Click here to join us in Cape Town.

Sign up for our newsletter