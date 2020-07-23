Engineering firm INNOSEA has been awarded a European H2020 grant to undertake a research and development (R&D) project to support more efficient and cost-effective designs of floating solar PV plants.

The project is led by EURAC European Academy of Bolzano in Italy.

INNOSEA’s focus will be on the comparative performance and reliability of floating versus ground-mounted solar PV, the numerical modelling of floating solar farm behaviour and the operations and maintenance drivers, along with guidelines for future revamping and repowering.

Related articles;

Seychelles to build world’s largest floating solar plant

Indonesia to receive first-ever floating solar plant

Floating solar industry partners for world’s first verified practice

Work on the project will start in September 2020 and is anticipated to take approximately 4 years to complete.

The project will be resourced by INNOSEA, with support from parent company LOC’s wider renewable energy-focused teams around the world.

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 952957.

Sign up for our newsletter

Félix Gorintin, Head of Floating solar at INNOSEA, said: “Winning projects of this nature reflects the expertise we have built and developed at INNOSEA, and across the wider LOC Group, in renewable energy and namely in floating solar PV. It is an area of the energy market we have been focused on for several years. That effort is now being rewarded in the work we are being offered, which establishes a strong knowledge base for the success of future floating solar projects worldwide.”