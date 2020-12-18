INEOS buys windpower from RWE for Belgium operations

Chemical company INEOS is to buy clean energy from a windfarm in Belgium from RWE.

Under the terms of the ten-year PPA with RWE Supply &Trading, which begins next year, INEOS will purchase 56MW of offshore windpower generated by the Northwester2 windfarm in the Belgian North Sea.

INEOS says the deal will its carbon footprint in Belgium by 745,000 tonnes of CO 2 over the length of the contract, and the electricity involved will account for 25% of that generated by the wind park.

David Thompson of INEOS Trading said the agreement “is another important step as we further reduce our carbon emissions from our energy consumption in Belgium”.

“We will continue to look at the options for further expanding the use of renewable energy.”

Related content

Chemical giant INEOS form new energy group

Has oil & gas got what it takes for the pivot to net zero?

How Total and BP are leading oil majors’ green energy charge