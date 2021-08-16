The Green School Bali in Indonesia has installed a solar PV system to further its goal of becoming the ‘greenest school on earth.’

Students at the school installed both the inverter and solar panels, whilst learning about the technicalities of the technology in the process.

The installation, which will increase the school’s renewable energy capacity, includes 118 solar PV panels, inverters donated by Huawei and a 72 kWh capacity lead-acid battery bank.

Since its launch in 2008, the Green School educates pupils and students about sustainable energy whilst nurturing a clean energy workforce that is capable of driving the energy transition and ensure a secure energy supply in Indonesia.

Equipping Indonesians with solar energy technical skills is vital with the International Energy Agency anticipating the energy resource will be the leading source of electricity by 2030.

John Hardy, the founder of Green School Bali, said: “It’s been a goal from the very beginning to have Green School run on, or as close to 100% renewable energy as possible. The inverter donation has helped us close in on that goal, reducing our C02 emissions by about 3.5 tonnes per month.”

Bruce Li, managing director of Huawei Enterprise Digital Power Business in the Asia Pacific, said the donation is part of the company’s efforts “to support local communities to be progressively dependent on renewable solar energy.”

Today, Indonesia heavily relies on coal for power generation. However, the electrification of communities in the country has mainly been hindered by the geographical setup of the country.

Indonesia has more than 17,000 islands, a challenge to get them all grid-connected. This has pushed the country’s main utility PLN to deploy some eight major power grids and around 600 smaller, isolated networks as the energy company seeks to connect all of the country’s population.

Although the country has pledged to generate 23% of its total electricity from renewables by 2025, coal and diesel are expected to play a key role in the country’s energy sector. Find out more about electrification in Indonesia here.