The Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has strengthened its partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) as part of efforts to leverage collaboration with industry stakeholders to accelerate the energy transition.

India has deployed 13GW of renewables capacity in 2021 and expanded capacity by over 53GW in the past five years, however, the country has massive renewable energy potential that remains untapped.

Leveraging IRENA’s expertise and network, India expects to speed up its deployment of renewables and green hydrogen.

With hydrogen anticipated to account for 12% of the world’s total energy supply in a 1.5°C world by 2050, India will use IRENA’s expertise to expand its deployment and align with global trends which include the use of hydrogen to ramp up the decarbonisation of power generation, transportation and industries.

IRENA will facilitate knowledge sharing with India on scaling-up renewable energy, as well as support India’s efforts to advance cost-effective decarbonisation through the development of domestic green hydrogen.

Furthermore, IRENA will help India to assess the potential role green hydrogen can play both as an enabler of the transition and as a new source of national energy exports. IRENA will help India to innovate, research, develop and implement renewable energy technologies such as solar and wind energy.

Have you read?

Indian solar market heads for record highs – report

A new green deal for India could create $1tn and 50 million jobs by 2030

India secures $135m aid to implement West Bengal grid modernisation project

The deal comes as India is set to launch its National Green Hydrogen Mission to enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and application technologies.

The partnership with IRENA will help India to achieve long-term energy goals such as rural electrification, reduction in energy imports and energy security.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Secretary, Mr. Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, said: “India’s commitment for the cause of renewables is very well known and our record speaks for itself.”

Today, India together with the US and China, are the world’s largest consumers of coal and largest emitters of greenhouse gas emissions.

Francesco La Camera IRENA Director-General added: “As a key global actor in the shift to renewables and a founding member of IRENA, India has played a major role in international energy cooperation. This partnership represents a new chapter in an already strong relationship as the country looks to advance its transition and capitalise on emerging new technologies.”

Permanent Representative of India to IRENA, Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir, said: “India is privileged to be among one of the few countries IRENA has signed Strategic Partnership Agreement with. As a responsible member of the community of nations India has always played a leading role in sustainable development having initiated the International Solar Alliance in 2015 which now has 102 signatories. Furthermore, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has announced the National Hydrogen Mission recently to accelerate plans to generate carbon-free fuel from renewables.”

IRENA will also facilitate long-term national energy planned towards the achievement of ambitious long-term developmental targets in the sectors of housing, rural electrification, renewable energy, assured electricity supply and reduction in oil import dependence, among others.